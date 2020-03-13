Rassbach Museum opens a historic land surveying exhibit
Rassbach Musuem land surveying exhibit

Display of antique surveying equipment used to perform some of the first surveys in Wisconsin.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

The Dunn County Historical Society, in collaboration with the Dunn County Surveyor’s Office, has opened an exhibit focusing on the history of land surveying in Dunn County.

The exhibit provides information about how land has been divided in Dunn County since the first surveys were conducted in 1847. Visitors to the museum will learn about the history of the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) in Dunn County, including how the system was developed, how the original government survey was conducted, the equipment used, and the types of monuments that were placed. Several pieces of antique survey equipment from this historic era are also on display.

The new exhibit at the Rassbach Museum, located at 1820 Wakanda Street in Menomonie, is open during regular museum hours – Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the museum, visit www.dunnhistory.org, or call (715) 232-8685. You can also check out the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

