Volunteers are wanted now at the Rassbach Museum and Fulton's Workshop in north Menomonie.
Volunteers can act as tour guides, facilitators in the Maker-Space and for historical games during the summer Ludington Guard Band concerts.
Fulfill your community and service learning and internships. High school, university and community members, please apply.
To learn more contact Jan Theberge, Volunteer Coordinator at the Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie at 715-232-8685.
Apply for a volunteer position online at www.dunnhistory.org.
