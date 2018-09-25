Pam Haller has joined Royal Credit Union (Royal) as Executive Vice President-Chief Digital Experience and Marketing Officer. In this role, Haller is responsible for the strategic oversight of Royal’s marketing, advertising, digital experience and business development initiatives. She will also collaborate in strategic planning and organizational decision making as a member of the executive team.
Haller has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and comes to Royal from Chippewa Valley Technical College, where she served as director of marketing, communications and recruitment. She has also provided marketing consulting services to other organizations, including large corporate clients in the Twin Cities metro area and Visit Eau Claire. She has a MBA and a bachelor of arts in business management from Cardinal Stritch University. She also has an associate degree in applied science, marketing from Anoka Ramsey Community College.
Haller is a founding member of 100 Women Who Care Eau Claire, serves on the Marshfield Health Systems Foundation and is vice chair of the Eau Claire YMCA. Haller and her husband live in Eau Claire and have two daughters.
