Candidates running for the 23rd Senate seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly will be featured on The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network which is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Democrat Chris Kapsner of Boyceville and Republican Kathleen Bernier of Lake Hallie will discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The 23rd District lies in Chippewa and parts of Clark, Eau Claire, Dunn, Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties. The general election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer
