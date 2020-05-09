Recent Dunn County COVID-19 positive cases connected

Gallagher noted testing in the county has increased. As a result of mass testing done in the region with the help of the National Guard, some Dunn County residents have been tested at these events in Buffalo and Barron counties.

There were 217 tests done in the last week with 53 of them having been reported on Friday.

A site in Baldwin was testing on Friday and Dunn County has partnered with Eau Claire County for testing on Sunday and Monday at CVTC/Prevea Health at 917 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. On Sunday, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Monday's tests will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available to anyone aged five or older who is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

There is no need to set up an appointment for this event. The process of being tested shouldn't take much time, but Gallagher said it's unclear how many people will show up and how long people might have to wait in their cars before they are tested.

Staying safe when reopening occurs