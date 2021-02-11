Recycling Connections celebrates 40th Anniversary will all-call design contest

On Friday, January 29, Recycling Connections received a Certificate of Commendation from the governor of Wisconsin. It was presented to them by our local Portage County Representative Katrina Shankland. In addition to Rep. Shankland and her staff member Emily Conklin, Recycling Connections staff and board members were present, as well as a few distinguished guests. Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, the event took place via Zoom and all present did a virtual cheers with celebratory 40th anniversary stainless steel cups. The ceremony was recorded and is available on our Youtube channel.

To honor this exciting time Recycling Connections is kicking off their first public event with their Call for Artists with a Sticker Design Contest. The organization has come up with seven environmentally-focused slogans and they are looking for interested artists to submit designs that will be made into 3” round or square stickers.

For details on the sticker contest rules, deadlines, templates, and slogans go to www.recyclingconnections.org and click on the Sticker Design Contest ad. The contest opens on February 1 and designs must be submitted by no later than Monday, March 1. The contest is open to anyone. Artists may submit designs for more than one slogan but are asked to only submit one design per slogan. Cash prizes will be awarded for each winning slogan design.