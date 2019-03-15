Megen Hines joined the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling team in February 2019 as a recycling specialist.
Hines brings five years of recycling industry experience to Dunn County and was a past Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling intern.
Before joining the Dunn County team, she was a recycling specialist in St. Croix County for over four years.
Hines has bachelor’s degrees in Environmental Science from UW-Stout and in Meteorology from St. Cloud State University.
Expect to see Hines out and about in the community speaking with residents about recycling.
She is available to speak for free to school and community groups.
If interested in having Hines come to your group to speak, please call 715-231-6538 or e-mail mhines@co.dunn.wi.us.
