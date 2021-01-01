Red Cedar in Menomonie celebrates 25 years being a part of Mayo Clinic Health System

MENOMONIE — 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Menomonie being a part of Mayo Clinic Health System. Over 25 years ago, Red Cedar Clinic was approached by leaders of what was then Mayo Health System to consider joining the system. After much consideration by the board of directors, and a committee of clinic staff, hospital staff and community members, Red Cedar Clinic joined in 1995. Myrtle Werth Hospital followed in 1996.
“It is awesome to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Red Cedar practice joining Mayo Clinic Health System. The Red Cedar practice is one of the most successful practices in the Mayo Clinic enterprise, and it is an integral part of who we are in Northwest Wisconsin,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
That success is thanks to strong staff and leadership.
“The past 25 years have demonstrated our staff’s steadfast commitment to patients in the Menomonie community,” says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “This commitment has strengthened the community and provided expertise to patients in some of the most critical moments of their lives. We take great pride in the staff and providers working in Menomonie, and join them in celebrating this anniversary.”
“Certainly few of us today could imagine running the entire Red Cedar outpatient practice, including Urgent Care, within two levels of the West Building,” says Hank Simpson, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Nor could many envision how today’s Family Birth Center rooms compare with the two compact delivery rooms of the day. But such was the case in the early ‘90s.” Dr. Simpson is chair of the Red Cedar board of directors and former CEO of Red Cedar Medical Center.
Dr. Simpson says the factor that drove the decision to become part of Mayo Clinic Health System was the desire to provide better care for the community.
“The immediate benefits and efficiencies of combining distinct and separate clinic and hospital organizations into one operating unit were multiplied by a much-needed physical expansion joining the two buildings,” Dr. Simpson says. “While 25 years have brought many changes, one thing has remained: the dedication of our talented team, who, given the right tools, achieved the vision of those leaders a quarter of a century ago ― better care for our patients and community.”
“Clinic and hospital supervisors in Nursing, Lab, Maintenance and many departments played a major role in the integration process, and deserve a lot of credit for what was accomplished,” says James Haemmerle, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and former CEO of Red Cedar Medical Center. “Staff were very supportive and were particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities joining Mayo Health System provided for improved and expanded health care for our community. The new combined building and extensive hospital remodeling were some physical examples. There was also substantial behind-the-scenes progress in added and improved services.”
“Mayo Clinic Health System has offered us an opportunity for stability and security in a rapidly changing health care environment,” says James Walker, M.D., a Family Medicine physician who recently retired from Mayo Clinic Health System. “Being part of one of the premier health care organizations in the world ensured that I could offer my patients the care that they needed for more complex medical issues, and that was personally satisfying.”
“It was a strong group of community, clinic and hospital leaders that had the vision,” says Jan O’Neill, former director of Hospital Nursing. “We were among the first organizations in the area to join a hospital system. It was very progressive of Myrtle Werth Hospital and Red Cedar Clinic to have that vision to see into the future and take the risk. Staff stuck together, and were very loyal to the hospital, clinic and patients. They continue to give great patient care.
“The merger paved the way for getting to know the hospital staff,” says Elna Johnson, former director of Clinic Nursing. “New friendships developed, and our world expanded when the two organizations came together. Prior to that, the staff were in two separate buildings and interacted very little. Coming together allowed us to understand the continuity of care and each other’s jobs.”
Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Menomonie continues to provide excellent care, as it has throughout the years, and it continues to win various quality awards. In 2020, it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Overall Hospital Quality — the best score possible.