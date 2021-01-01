Red Cedar in Menomonie celebrates 25 years being a part of Mayo Clinic Health System

“Mayo Clinic Health System has offered us an opportunity for stability and security in a rapidly changing health care environment,” says James Walker, M.D., a Family Medicine physician who recently retired from Mayo Clinic Health System. “Being part of one of the premier health care organizations in the world ensured that I could offer my patients the care that they needed for more complex medical issues, and that was personally satisfying.”

“It was a strong group of community, clinic and hospital leaders that had the vision,” says Jan O’Neill, former director of Hospital Nursing. “We were among the first organizations in the area to join a hospital system. It was very progressive of Myrtle Werth Hospital and Red Cedar Clinic to have that vision to see into the future and take the risk. Staff stuck together, and were very loyal to the hospital, clinic and patients. They continue to give great patient care.

“The merger paved the way for getting to know the hospital staff,” says Elna Johnson, former director of Clinic Nursing. “New friendships developed, and our world expanded when the two organizations came together. Prior to that, the staff were in two separate buildings and interacted very little. Coming together allowed us to understand the continuity of care and each other’s jobs.”