Red Cedar Speedway announces cancellation of its remaining schedule

The proposed schedule was to begin racing on June 19 with the season concluding on September 25-26. In the voted down proposal the racing association would not exceed 50 percent capacity of the grandstand for the first two races. This would have allowed the sale of up to 732 tickets. Proposed was an increase to 75 percent capacity, or 1,098 tickets, for races July 10, 17 and 24. From July 31 through the end of the season the racing association asked to be allowed to sell tickets that would fill the grandstand’s capacity. Current guidance from the Dunn County Health Department is to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people in an outdoor setting.

Guidelines in the racing association proposal included sanitation initiatives, the use of plexiglass barriers on ticket booths and concessions and the use of temperature scanners for all employees and attendees. Other race tracks owned by counties in both Douglas and Shawano counties have met agreements and have been holding races this summer.

The decision by the Dunn County board left open the possibility of bring forth a new proposal for approval at the next meeting on July 29. Following the decision last month the racing association said it would appeal and try to work out another plan. This week it was informed the racetrack would remain closed through end of the season.