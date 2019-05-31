{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cedar Raceway officials

Pictured from left to right are Ole Peterson and Kyle Dye representing Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics; Mark Thomas, president of Red Cedar Racing Association; and Larinda Hessler, Marketing Director for Red Cedar Racing Association.

 CONTRIBUTED, Larinda Hessler

On May 10 the Red Cedar Speedway hosted their first Track Give Back night of the 2019 season.

The speedway collected $964 in donations from drivers and fans, which was presented to Athletes of Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics on May 17.

The funds will be used for equipment, entry fees and transportation for the athletes. 

