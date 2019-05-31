On May 10 the Red Cedar Speedway hosted their first Track Give Back night of the 2019 season.
The speedway collected $964 in donations from drivers and fans, which was presented to Athletes of Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics on May 17.
The funds will be used for equipment, entry fees and transportation for the athletes.
