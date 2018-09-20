National Voter Registration Day is a nationwide coordinated effort to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, volunteers from Chippewa Valley Votes, a nonpartisan group, will spread out across the area to register voters in advance of the upcoming fall election.
Chippewa Valley Votes, as well as other regional organizations, will have voter registration booths set up at a number of venues where knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to work with anyone who needs help registering to vote or getting a voter photo ID. Some locations in Menomonie and Dunn County include:
- Menomonie Market Food Coop, 814 Main Street East, Menomonie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Bookends on Main, 214 Main St, Menomonie, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Elk Mound High School, 405 University St, Elk Mound, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park across from Waterfront bar, 500 block Crescent St, Menomonie, 3-5 p.m.
- UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokes Parkway, Menomonie, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Individuals wishing to register should bring their drivers license or DMV photo ID card with current address or a proof of residency document such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, residential lease, or a cell phone bill. If an individual has moved or changed their name since last voting, they must re-register in order to vote.
For information or to request voter registration assistance at your business or organization, contact Carol Craig at 715-832-1306, craig07cj@gmail.com or visit http://www.chippewavalleyvotes.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.