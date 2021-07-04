Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin to open inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in summer 2022

EAU CLAIRE — Encompass Health Corp., the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the country, and Hospital Sisters Health System are pleased to announce a joint venture agreement to operate a future 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital within HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

“We are pleased to partner with Encompass Health to advance inpatient rehabilitation care here in the Chippewa Valley,” said Andy Barth, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “This will be a state-of-the-art ‘hospital within a hospital’ facility that will allow us to expand our inpatient rehabilitation offerings, enhance the quality of care we provide and keep it local.”

The hospital, to be named The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will be constructed inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. It will replace HSHS Sacred Heart hospital’s current 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit to continue serving patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.