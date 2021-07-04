Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin to open inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in summer 2022

EAU CLAIRE — Encompass Health Corp., the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the country, and Hospital Sisters Health System are pleased to announce a joint venture agreement to operate a future 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital within HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
“We are pleased to partner with Encompass Health to advance inpatient rehabilitation care here in the Chippewa Valley,” said Andy Barth, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “This will be a state-of-the-art ‘hospital within a hospital’ facility that will allow us to expand our inpatient rehabilitation offerings, enhance the quality of care we provide and keep it local.”
The hospital, to be named The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will be constructed inside HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. It will replace HSHS Sacred Heart hospital’s current 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit to continue serving patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.
“We are excited to be teaming up with HSHS to continue building on the great rehabilitative care they’re currently providing in Eau Claire,” said Mark Tarr, president and CEO for Encompass Health. “Rehabilitation services are a vital part of the recovery process for many patients to help them return to a better quality of life following a life-altering illness or injury. This new hospital will be designed with our patients’ needs in mind and will incorporate best practices developed by Encompass Health’s national network of hospitals.”
The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore patients’ functional ability and quality of life, as well as 24-hour nursing care and frequent physician visits. It will feature all private patient rooms; a spacious therapy gym with advanced technologies and an activities of daily living suite; an in-house pharmacy; and a dining and recreation space.
Construction on the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin in HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is expected to begin in September with an estimated completion date of August 2022. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s current rehabilitation unit will continue to provide patients with essential rehabilitative services during the renovation.
The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will be Encompass Health’s first location in Wisconsin.