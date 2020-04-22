Relaxation of safer-at-home rules will come from state, not Dunn County government

For now, protocols remain in place for the county to continue to operate while social distancing. With regulations changing, including some relaxation in the governor's new order that takes effect April 24, Miller expects to see some loosening of rules coming from the state in the future.

"What we’re anticipating is a slow phasing in of relaxing those various standards," Miller said. "Those directives are going to come from the state down, rather than from the local area up."

For each person who feels the quarantine is mostly over and things will return to normal, Miller said, there are just as many with legitimate concerns that this will continue.

Miller reminded people to be aware of rules and continue to practice social distancing and other hygiene practices, such as frequently washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

The worst-case scenario would be to relax too much, he said, and face a surge in positive cases that run the risk of overwhelming the local health systems.

"We want to make sure that in our desire to get back to normal, our desire to get out and about and visit others after this extended period of isolation, that we don’t undo all of our good work," Miller said.

