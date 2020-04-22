Relaxation of safer-at-home rules will come from state, not Dunn County government

Any relaxation of safer-at-home rules won't come from the Dunn County government.
Dunn County manager Paul Miller said at Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting that it is the role of local government to be an executive arm of the state to carry out policies and regulations.
Although some may agree and others disagree privately with orders to extend the stay at home declaration, the county doesn't have the authority as a unit of government to decide not to follow regulations, he said.
"As far as the county is concerned, unless or until we’re overtly granted the authority to begin to relax some of those standards we will continue to follow the protocols that we have in place," Miller said.
The county government center at 3001 U.S. Hwy 12 E. in Menomonie remains closed to the public. Many county staff have been working remotely from their homes, Miller said, with just a limited number of individuals working on site.
Members of the public can still meet at the government center with staff by appointment, but they must past a screening and be escorted into and out of the building.
Although prevented from working onsite, county business continues without interruptions. Deemed essential infrastructure, the highway department continues to repair roads and begin new projects.
For now, protocols remain in place for the county to continue to operate while social distancing. With regulations changing, including some relaxation in the governor's new order that takes effect April 24, Miller expects to see some loosening of rules coming from the state in the future.
"What we’re anticipating is a slow phasing in of relaxing those various standards," Miller said. "Those directives are going to come from the state down, rather than from the local area up."
For each person who feels the quarantine is mostly over and things will return to normal, Miller said, there are just as many with legitimate concerns that this will continue.
Miller reminded people to be aware of rules and continue to practice social distancing and other hygiene practices, such as frequently washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.
The worst-case scenario would be to relax too much, he said, and face a surge in positive cases that run the risk of overwhelming the local health systems.
"We want to make sure that in our desire to get back to normal, our desire to get out and about and visit others after this extended period of isolation, that we don’t undo all of our good work," Miller said.
Board welcomes new supervisors
The board of supervisors had six new additions after the spring election earlier this month.
The new District 13 supervisor is Jody Kromrey, while Ann Vogl will represent District 16. In District 20, Timothy Niehoff takes a seat on the county board, with Steven Jenson now representing District 25. Robert Bauer is the new District 27 supervisor, and in District 29 Jerry Joe Hartung won the seat.
Leaving the board of supervisors are Teresa Lyall, Robin Sweeny, Mary Solberg, Elton Christopherson, Dale Harschlip and Gary Seipel.
The board also voted to reappoint David Bartlett as the board chairperson, with Gary Stene becoming vice chair.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!