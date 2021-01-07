Rep. Moses begins first term in office

Clint Moses has officially begun his two-year term in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Rep. Moses (R-Menomonie) took the oath of office at a ceremony in the Assembly chambers Monday afternoon.

“My constituents are my top priority,” said Rep. Moses. “I am excited to work for the 29th district ensuring they have a voice in state government. I take that responsibility seriously.”

During the new session of the Legislature, Rep. Moses plans to focus on helping small businesses get back on their feet, getting people back to work safely and prioritizing education and health care.

The 29th Assembly District includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix Counties including the communities of Baldwin, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Menomonie, New Richmond and Woodville.

Rep. Moses is one of 60 Assembly Republicans in the 2021-2022 legislative session. He was appointed vice-chair of the Assembly Committee on Rural Development. He will also be serving on the Committees on Agriculture, Colleges and Universities, Health, and Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation.