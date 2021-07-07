Resilient alum chef bouncing back from ‘horrible year’ with pandemic, Napa Valley wildfire

MENOMONIE — Cindy Pawlcyn has grit. When she was young, she was told she was too small to be a chef, and she was rejected by a culinary institute because, she was told, it had a female quota.

Determination has no physical or gender limits, however, and she was determined to be a chef and restaurant owner despite what life was throwing at her. “I wanted my first restaurant at 30, and I did it at 28,” she said.

“Anytime someone would tell me something I couldn’t do, I’d do it.”

So when 2020 happened and the pandemic hammer crushed tourism and those businesses that depend on it, the now-celebrated James Beard Award-winning chef, 1977 University of Wisconsin-Stout alumna and owner of iconic Mustards Grill in the Napa Valley never thought there wouldn’t be a 2021 for her business.

“I guess it’s from my parents,” said Pawlcyn, who grew up in Golden Valley, Minn. “It’s how we were raised. We’re not quitters — we don’t give up.”

Business at Mustards Grill dropped more than 90% and close to 100% at one point in 2020. It survived on carryout business from local customers as vineyard tours dried up and the staff of 70 was cut to the bone — four.