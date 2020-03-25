Ridgeland man faces another OWI

A Ridgeland man has been charged in Dunn County Court after he was arrested for his second drunk-drive offense in a 10-day span.

Philip C. Nelson, 51, was charged with OWI-8th offense after he was arrested Sunday. Nelson also was cited for failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane deviation, and refusal to take a test for intoxication. Nelson also was charged with resisting an officer and bail jumping.

At a court hearing Monday, Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered Nelson be held on a $2,000 cash bond. Nelson will return to court next Monday.

Nelson was also charged with a seventh drunk-driving offense in Barron County Court after an arrest on March 12. Nelson will return to court in that case on April 2 before Judge James Babler.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County deputy responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on March 22, with the driver slumped over behind the wheel, on 450th Street, near Highway V in the town of Sheridan.

However, the driver, identified as Nelson, left the scene before the officer arrived. The officer located Nelson, stopped his vehicle. Officers had to use their squad cars to block Nelson’s vehicle. When officers attempted to arrest him, Nelson wouldn’t cooperate with being handcuffed or agree to a blood draw.