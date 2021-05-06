River Alliance shares gift with school science teachers

The Earth Week gift is an award winning video that describes some of the unusual geomorphological features found in the driftless area south of Menomonie. This region of southwestern Wisconsin was not covered during the last glacial period 12-15,000 years ago. The unusual features include sinkholes, algific talus slopes, limestone cliffs and caves.

The Lower Chippewa River Alliance is a citizens group that educates people about what a unique area the Lower Chippewa River is and raises money for an endowment that will provide a perpetual source of funds for public agencies to manage public lands in the Lower Chip. To learn more about the Alliance, it can be contacted at LCRA, PO Box 74 Durand, Wis., 54736.