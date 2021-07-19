RiverFest hosts Native American Celebration on Saturday

RiverFest is off to a good start with the recent River Clean-up, which is the purpose behind the RiverFest celebration, to build awareness of the St. Croix River and the need to preserve its health and beauty.

On Thursday, July 22 there is an evening concert with the St. Croix Valley Community Band with a variety of uplifting music shared by the 50 plus musicians and led by director Dr. Kris Tjornehoj.

The concert starts at 7 pm at the Hudson Lakefront Park Bandshell. Stop by for the RiverFest partner display booths before and during the concert, starting at 6 pm.

Saturday, July 24 is the RiverFest Native American Celebration from noon to 4 pm at the Lakefront Park Bandshell. Gather by the river for a Cultural Celebration with dancing, singing and drums by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin with the TRAILS Dance Troupe. New this year the Native Pride Dancers will be joining the program. There will be Native American art and crafts, and the Lisa Mosay family will have Native American food available for sale.

For a complete schedule of events, visit StCroixRiverFest.org or look for us on Facebook at St. Croix RiverFest.

