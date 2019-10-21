Ron Kind will hold a listening session in Dunn County this week.
Rep. Kind will be at the Dunn County Community Services Center, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 E., in Menomonie on Friday a 10:30 a.m.
Each year, Kind holds listening sessions in all 18 counties of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to hear from Wisconsinites about the issues that matter most to them.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
All constituents in the area are invited to attend and share their thoughts and opinions.
Kind will also be at the River Falls City Hall at 2 p.m. Friday to with meet with residents of Pierce County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.