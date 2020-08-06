Rosen joins Farmers Union board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Rosen has joined the board of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

Rosen will represent Dunn, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties in the District 2 director position that was recently vacated when Lauren Langworthy stepped down to join the Farmers Union staff.

Rosen owns and operates a dairy farm with his brother and father near Forest in St. Croix County. They milk 140 cows and run 700 acres of corn, oats, alfalfa and soybeans.

Rosen is a lifelong member of WFU. He participated in the youth program, attending Farmers Union Camps at Kamp Kenwood in Chippewa Falls and All-States camp in Bailey, Colo., and receiving the Torchbearer award.

Rosen is a graduate of the Farmers Union Enterprises Leadership program. He also has attended the National Farmers Union Fly-in, where he had the opportunity to lobby on rural issues.

He has attended the WFU State Convention for the past 20 years, serving on the policy committee and as a delegate in recent years.

For the past seven years, Rosen has served as vice president of the St. Croix County Farmers Union. In that role, he helped the chapter start a scholarship fundraiser selling cheese curds, with proceeds going toward scholarships for local high school seniors.