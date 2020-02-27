Rotary Club awards $6,000 in grants to local nonprofits

$1,000 to School District of the Menomonie Area: To help fund the initial set-up fee for a Menomonie Youth Sports website to create a “one-stop shop” by coordinating information and options pertaining to youth sports programming for Menomonie area families. The initiative will be organized by the newly-created volunteer Menomonie Youth Sports Committee.

$1,000 to Dunn County Historical Society: To create a “Finder Station” as part “The Dunn County Finders.” The new exploration program will encourage students, families and friends to go outside, collect both man-made and natural objects, document where they were found, and research them before bringing them to the Rassbach Museum to share what they’ve learned and earn points to trade for other objects at the station.

$600 to Menomonie Public Library: To purchase books to help improve the reading readiness of Dunn County’s pre-school children through the library’s free 1000 Books Before Kindergarten incentive program in which families are encouraged to read to their children beginning at birth. For each 100 books read, enrolled children receive a book so they can begin their own library.