Rotary Club awards $6,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Ever wonder what happens to the proceeds of the Rotary Club of Menomonie’s annual rose sale in September? A large portion of the funds raised goes to help local nonprofit groups. At its noon meeting on Feb. 19, the club awarded $6,000 to nine organizations as part of its 2020 community grant cycle:
$500 to Wakanda Fifth Grade: To purchase three interlocking brick models from The Atom Brick company to allow fifth grade architects to create three famous structures as part of its 2020 Breaking the Box: The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright Project and add to the resources available for the 20-year project-based curriculum experience.
$400 to Tiffany Creek Elementary: To support the writing and self-publication of books titled “Planting Seeds of Gratitude and Kindness” written by third grade students in Deb Bell’s class, part of an ongoing project that supports the district’s Resilience/Health Realization mental health curriculum. Students receive personal copies of their books which are also placed in the school library and shared with agencies like the Dunn County Health Department, Mayo Clinic and both the Menomonie and Mondovi school districts.
$1,000 to Menomonie Senior Center (dba Shirley Doane Sr. Ctr.): To purchase recliners and cots needed in support of a pilot program to expand the current Adult Day Service program to accommodate those with Dementia.
$1,000 to School District of the Menomonie Area: To help fund the initial set-up fee for a Menomonie Youth Sports website to create a “one-stop shop” by coordinating information and options pertaining to youth sports programming for Menomonie area families. The initiative will be organized by the newly-created volunteer Menomonie Youth Sports Committee.
$1,000 to Dunn County Historical Society: To create a “Finder Station” as part “The Dunn County Finders.” The new exploration program will encourage students, families and friends to go outside, collect both man-made and natural objects, document where they were found, and research them before bringing them to the Rassbach Museum to share what they’ve learned and earn points to trade for other objects at the station.
$600 to Menomonie Public Library: To purchase books to help improve the reading readiness of Dunn County’s pre-school children through the library’s free 1000 Books Before Kindergarten incentive program in which families are encouraged to read to their children beginning at birth. For each 100 books read, enrolled children receive a book so they can begin their own library.
$500 to Menomonie Public Shooting Range: To run electric power to an outbuilding that will house the pressure pump needed to provide running water for a station that allow the up to 3,000 shooters (including more than 300 youth) to wash their hands after handling ammunition, many types of which contain lead.
$500 to Landmark Conservancy, Inc.: To fund 5,000 new interpretive brochures for the Devil’s Punchbowl outside Menomonie that contains information about its geological history and diverse ecological plant communities and wildlife.
$500 to Menomonie Boys & Girls Club: To replace damaged and old radios used to ensure safety and effective communication among staff and volunteers within in the club during after-school and non-school day programming.
Founded by Paul Harris in 1905, Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services. Formed in 1923, the Rotary Club of Menomonie offers two meeting time options: Wednesdays at 11:50 a.m. at Olde Towne (903 Cedar Falls Road) and also at the 5:15 Option that meets at 5:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Brewery Nønic (621 Fourth St. West, Menomonie).
