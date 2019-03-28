The Rotary Club of Menomonie awarded $5,488 in grants to eight local nonprofit organizations as part of its 2019 community grant cycle.
The funds are generated through the club’s annual Rose Sale each September:
$1,000 to School District of the Menomonie Area’s Diversity Committee: To host a series of Native American Dance presentations during the 2019-20 school year to help students, staff and community members gain a better understanding and appreciation of area traditions.
$1,000 to Stepping Stones of Dunn County: To supply food for its new “Pop-Up Pantry” pilot program that provides semi-monthly food distribution in Sand Creek, Ridgeland, Downsville and Eau Galle for closer access to nutritious food for low-income residents for whom transportation is often a barrier.
$1,000 to Menomonie Junior Mustangs Softball: To provide safe and durable benches in the dugout as part of its renovation of the field at the Moose Club Lodge to address the need for playing and practice fields in the community.
$500 to Menomonie Youth Hockey Association: To provide free registration, equipment and skates to its First Year Skaters Free program in light of an overwhelming response to the program.
$500 to Caddie Woodlawn project: To purchase seeds and signage needed to restore the prairie at the Caddie Woodlawn county park in the absence of funds in Dunn County’s budget.
$500 to Menomonie High School’s Family and Consumer Science program: To purchase a Bernina 215 sewing machine to allow students to create products to sell through Mustang Manufacturing or the high school’s Clothing & Fashion course. The machine would also be available during summer school and for community outreach to create comfort items for young patients at the emergency room.
$500 to Boys & Girls Club-Menomonie Center: To support two bicycle safety and maintenance programs – in May and in August – aimed at bringing old bikes back to life while educating Club members in their care.
$488 to Menomonie High School: To purchase two composting bins in support of a pilot project to collect food waste from the lunch room and convert it into usable compost in a program organized and operated by the Community Service and Global Issues students.
Founded by Paul Harris in 1905, Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services.
Formed in 1923, the Rotary Club of Menomonie offers two meeting time options: Wednesdays at 11:50 a.m. at Olde Towne (903 Cedar Falls Road) and also at the 5:15 Option that meets at 5:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Silver Dollar Saloon (315 Main St. East).
New members are always welcome.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Menomonie Facebook page or http://www.menomonierotary.org/
