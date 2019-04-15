The Rotary Club of Menomonie recently inducted five new members into the new 5:15 Option.
Following club tradition, past presidents Michelle Dingwall and Sue Beety conducted the ceremonies.
The Rotary Club of Menomonie was chartered in 1923 and meets every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at Olde Towne, Menomonie. The club recently added an additional meeting time, the 5:15 Option, to accommodate busy schedules for those who many not be able to get away during the day.
The 5:15 Option meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Silver Dollar, downtown Menomonie. Members are encouraged to attend whichever meeting time works for them. For those who prefer an early morning meeting, the Menomonie Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. each Thursday.
New members are always welcome. For more information visit Rotary Club of Menomonie Facebook page or www.menomonierotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.