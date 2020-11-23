 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club of Menomonie seeks applications for 2021 grants
0 comments

Rotary Club of Menomonie seeks applications for 2021 grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community. In early 2021, a total of up to $6,050 will be awarded in individual grants of up $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.

Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting www.menomonierotary.org where instructions can be found under the documents section. All applications for the 2021 cycle are due by Jan 8, 2021.

Successful grantees will be notified by Feb 5 prior to the announcing of the grants at the club meeting on Feb. 17. Questions can be directed to Jodie Swanson, Rotarian and Grant Committee Chair, at MenomonieRotaryGrants@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID-19 can’t stop the music

  • +4

MENOMONIE — Using science and best practices, Jerry Hui, University of Wisconsin-Stout director of choral activities and associate professor o…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News