Rotary Club of Menomonie seeks applications for 2021 grants

In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community. In early 2021, a total of up to $6,050 will be awarded in individual grants of up $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.

Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting www.menomonierotary.org where instructions can be found under the documents section. All applications for the 2021 cycle are due by Jan 8, 2021.

Successful grantees will be notified by Feb 5 prior to the announcing of the grants at the club meeting on Feb. 17. Questions can be directed to Jodie Swanson, Rotarian and Grant Committee Chair, at MenomonieRotaryGrants@gmail.com.

