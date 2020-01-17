A rural Colfax man has been charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of his father.
Gary E. Styer, 51, has been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his father, Edward J. Styer, 71, of rural Colfax the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
The Dunn County Communications Center had received a request for a welfare check Wednesday evening and Dunn County deputies discovered the body of a male that appeared to be suspicious in nature, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities said a blunt object was used to cause the death early Wednesday. Investigators said Gary remained in the home until later that day, when he drove to Eau Claire and disclosed to an acquaintance what happened.
The incident remains under investigation. Gary Styer had a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.