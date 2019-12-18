A rural Colfax woman was injured when she collided with a train Tuesday morning.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 10:15 a.m. after a report that a pickup hit a train on 700th Street, south of 910th Avenue.
The 57-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with unknown injuries, and her condition remains unknown, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a news release.
According to the sheriff's office's initial investigation, a 2015 Nissan Frontier was northbound on 700th Street when it was struck by a Canadian National train heading westbound.
The incident remains under investigation, Bygd said.
The Colfax Police, Colfax Ambulance and Menomonie Fire Department also responded to the scene.