A 63-year old rural Menomonie man was found dead as the result of an accident involving a tractor Sunday.
The victim, Gregory Huber of Cedar Falls, lived alone, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. He was reported missing after not showing up for work.
The victim was ejected from the seat of the tractor/mower he was driving, according to Bygd.
Bygd suspects the accident happened on Friday and was found by a family member on Sunday.
No foul play is suspected, Bygd said. The Dunn County Medical Examiners office is still investigating whether a medical event caused the fall.
