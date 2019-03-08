Sand Creek Arts is offering a $1,500 scholarship ($750 for each semester of the freshman year) for a 2019 graduating high school senior.
The scholarship is open to students residing in Sand Creek Township and/or attending school districts neighboring the town of Sand Creek: Colfax, New Auburn, Barron, Bloomer and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
The focus of Sand Creek Arts is to promote the arts, recreation, and theater in the Sand Creek community. The goal of this scholarship is to help its recipients toward reaching their goals in these areas.
Students eligible to apply for this scholarship must be graduating in the spring of 2019, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and be enrolled to attend a post-secondary school in the fall of 2019 and have an area of study in an arts, recreation, theater or related programs, for example, teaching of these subjects, culinary arts, sports medicine, landscape design or others.
Students should contact their school district guidance office for the scholarship application.
The completed application must be postmarked by April 1 and sent to the Scholarship Committee, Sand Creek Arts, P.O. Box 132, Sand Creek, WI 54765.
