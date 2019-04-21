What if there was one thing that would make your child be 24% more likely to eat healthier foods, 35% less likely to suffer from eating disorders, and 12% less likely to be overweight?
Would you be interested? All three of these statistics and more are related to one family ritual—family mealtimes.
There is 20 years of research touting the benefits of regular shared family meals. CASA Columbia Foundation cites a study showing that frequent family dinners cut teen’s substance abuse risk in half!
Furthermore, having three or more family dinners per week relates to teens that are half as likely to smoke or get drunk.
Children who take part in family meals have less delinquency, less incidence of teen pregnancy, greater academic achievement, improved psychological well-being and less depression, improved language and literacy development, and positive family interactions…such powerful results that could potentially avoid a lifetime of heartache and give a child a solid foundation to take on life’s challenges!
The North Dakota State University publishes “Eat Smart. Play Hard. Together.” This newsletter reminds parents that dinner offers an opportunity to check in about friends, activities, and attitudes.
Changes in these could indicate red flags to be looked into further.
Family mealtime brings structure and routine to a child and adds a sense of stability to their lives.
Furthermore, family connections and memories are built during meals together. They are and should be opportunities for family fun. Families influence children’s dietary choices and children develop food preferences at home that last well into adulthood.
With all of these benefits that help avoid the serious ills of adolescents and teenagers, what might contribute to not having regular family dinners? I am the first to admit to the difficulties of eating together when everyone is busy…working parents, after-school activities, sporting events, and little time in between.
A new study by Dr. Sarah Bowen from North Carolina State University concludes that the family meal ideal is too stressful for many families.
Bowen found that middle-class, working-class and poor families all faced similar challenges. Mothers of all backgrounds reported difficulty in finding time to prepare meals that everyone in the family would be willing to eat.
The poor caregivers faced the most severe restrictions. Their finances made it hard for them to go grocery shopping, buy food and afford the tools to prepare the meals. The poor caregivers skipped meals and stood in long lines at food pantries to obtain food to feed their children.
After exploring Bowen’s findings, the family and consumer science educators said that poor caregivers need to have community help, education and support.
But no matter how stressful it may be, isn’t it worth the effort? Just one caring adult engaged with a child over daily meals can make a difference in their life.
Most research with older youth has shown the best outcomes when family meals are a priority at least four times a week. When dinnertime is too busy, try breakfast or lunch on the weekend.
Be your child’s best role model: If you eat fruit, your child probably will too. If your child watches you enjoy an unfamiliar vegetable, your child will be more apt to try new foods.
Cook together:
- Let everyone choose a favorite dish or menu. Keep in mind My Plate when planning. Team up and have young kids help. Show them that the kitchen is a fun place and they will learn valuable life skills. When you do have time to prepare a meal, make a double batch and freeze one for later. Use easy skillet meals or crock pot cooking for a fast meal. Keeping it simple will ease stress.
Talk together:
- Laugh, tell stories, ask about the day. Save serious discussions and discipline for a separate, non-meal time. If available, eat around a table where it’s easier to talk and listen to each other. Turn off the TV, cell phones, and other electronics so you can focus on each other. Go online for conversation starter ideas.
Celebrate together:
- Develop a routine to start and end the meal. Many families have special nights like pizza night every Friday. Some families light a candle, turn on music, or give thanks. Wait until everyone is done to be excused. Try recipes that reflect your cultural heritage or use local foods. Celebrate that the time and effort you took to have the family meal will have lasting, positive impacts on your children!
For more information, conversation starters, or recipes, go to thefamilydinnerproject.org or http://fyi.uwex.edu/foodsense/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.