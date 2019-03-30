Saxophone player Kenni Holmen will perform with the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I at the Mabel Tainter in Menomonie in April.
Local jazz enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of great music when renowned saxophonist Holmen joins local student musicians April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
Holmen is a active Twin Cities–based musician who has recorded with everyone from Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart to Gladys Knight and the Jonas Brothers. He’s been part of touring Broadway shows and local musicals, and performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, Prince, Dizzy Gillespie and Tony Bennett, among many others.
“We’ll be performing at least three songs with Kenni,” said Jazz Ensemble I director Jake Karkula. “‘Apple Strudel and Cheese,’ by Dave Wolpe, a rock tune originally written for trombone; ‘They’ll Know We are Christians by Our Love,’ arranged by Holmen, based on the traditional hymn, though Kenni arranged it in a very fast, uptempo Latin barnburner; and ‘Georgia on My Mind,’ by Hoagy Carmichael, arranged by Russ Peterson, a staple for Kenni to rock on.”
Holmen last performed with Jazz Ensemble I on the Mabel Tainter stage in 2016.
Jazz Ensemble I will also perform several other numbers.
Karkula has been bringing guest artists to perform with the students since his first year as the band director in 2005-2006. Past guest artists have included Robert Baca, Sue Orfield, Kenni Holmen and others.
“As the band prepares music each year for our guest artist concerts, it takes a great amount of work, patience and attention to detail,” Karkula said. “The outcome is a memorable and inspirational day of clinics and rehearsals followed by a concert that the students will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The 19 members of Jazz Ensemble I, which performs both contemporary jazz and classic big band standards, are selected by auditions. The band rehearses as an early–bird class every day, before regular classes begin.
Tickets for the event are $6 for students/seniors and $10 for adults. They can be purchased by calling the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts at 715-235-0001, by stopping by the ticket office or by visiting mabeltainter.org.
