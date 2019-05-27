Sarah Schalk mug

R&D LifeSciences of Menomonie is announcing the hiring of Sarah Schalk as a livestock nutritional consultant.

Schalk will counsel livestock producers on feed and nutritional strategies to improve herd performance as well as help implement field trials of R & D LifeSciences’ products.

R&D LifeSciences produces science-based feed additives that protect health and increase performance of dairy, beef, equine, swine herds and poultry flocks.

Schalk is a graduate of UW-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in animal science. Schalk was previously employed in nutritional sales support positions for WS – AG Center and Kalmbach Feeds.

