School board candidates to attend online forum Feb. 2

The eight candidates for the school board of the Menomonie Area have accepted an invitation from the League of Woman Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley, in partnership with the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce, to participate in an online candidate forum on February 2, 7 to 9 p.m.

The primary election will be February 16, where voters will vote for three candidates. The top six vote-getters will go on to the general election on April 6, where the three winners will be selected.

Candidates are Penny Burstad (I), Jeremy Enger, Mark Hillman, Karl Palmer, Richard Scharlau, Angela Skillings, James Swanson (I) and Donna Thibado.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates online at https://forms.gle/XxN1ARC3bnM34xpDA. LWV-GCV will select questions that cover a broad range of issues.

The forum will be live-streamed and available for viewing at the following sites:

