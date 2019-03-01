Voters in the School District of the Menomonie Area will have the chance to meet and hear the six candidates for school board on Thursday in Menomonie.
Candidates will speak at a forum at 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie on Thursday, March 7.
The League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley is sponsoring the forum; LWV-GCV members will moderate the discussion.
The candidates are Chris Freeman, Bayard Godsave, Urs Haltinner, Nell Heifner-Johnson, Clint Moses and David Styer.
Voters will choose three to sit on the school board at the general election April 2.
Anyone interested in hearing from the school board candidates is invited to submit questions at the forum.
