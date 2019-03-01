Try 3 months for $3
Dunn County Judicial Center file photo

The Dunn County Judicial Center is pictured on March 1, 2019.

 NEWS FILE PHOTO

Voters in the School District of the Menomonie Area will have the chance to meet and hear the six candidates for school board on Thursday in Menomonie.

Candidates will speak at a forum at 6:30 p.m. at Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie on Thursday, March 7.

The League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley is sponsoring the forum; LWV-GCV members will moderate the discussion.

The candidates are Chris Freeman, Bayard Godsave, Urs Haltinner, Nell Heifner-Johnson, Clint Moses and David Styer.

Voters will choose three to sit on the school board at the general election April 2.

Anyone interested in hearing from the school board candidates is invited to submit questions at the forum.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.