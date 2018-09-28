Funding phase II of the high school sports complex remains a contentious issue for several members of the Menomonie School Board. On Monday night, District Administrator Joe Zydowski asked for direction regarding the district’s funding of the project. But with questions still to be answered and other aspects to consider, the board agreed to vote at its Oct. 8 meeting.
For the first phase of the project, the School District of the Menomonie Area contributed $500,000, while community fundraising covered the remainder of the $1.1 million construction of the track and a field for both soccer and lower-level football games. Located next to the high school, the first track meet was held in April 2017.
Phase II calls for adding stadium lighting and a sound system at a cost of up to $350,000, and the district is being asked to contribute $175,000 toward the project. The district’s fund balance increased by more than $234,000 thanks to an increase in revenue over expenditures in the 2017-18 budget. As for public donations, nearly $50,000 has already been collected toward funding the second phase, according to the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
Dave Styer pointed out that the away soccer games the high school place in the Big Rivers Conference take place at 7 p.m., while those played at Menomonie’s sports complex need to be scheduled for 4 or 4:30 p.m. so they can be done before dark. That causes repercussion for players from other district, he said: “We’re asking them to pull their kids away from school early so they can attend soccer games because we don’t have lights in our district. I don’t think it’s right from an academic standpoint. ... I don’t think it’s right for our district to have this facility and not have lights.”
Board president Dan Paulson demurred at the prospect of district funds going toward the athletic complex. “I think there are some things that we have put off in our curriculum because we didn’t have the funds,” he said. “How are we going to balance our curricular and education needs with our co-curricular needs?”
Penny Burstad recalled that the question “What about the arts” was raised at the board’s previous meeting: “We haven’t had an organization come to us about the arts. This is another group that’s getting really organized and getting the money that they need in coming to us again so we can get a top-notch facility for pennies on the dollar. I don’t think it’s playing favorites toward athletics versus the arts. It’s just an organized group of people — and how can we not support it when the community is that supportive itself?”
To which Amy Riddle Swanson responded that promises were made by the original group promoting the athletic complex.
“They were going to raise it all,” she said. “I think it’s pushing way too fast, that everybody wants it by next spring. Well, maybe they need to spend more time raising money rather than trying to get the balance from us.”
About the group’s request, Tanya Husby said, “I think they’re looking for the support part of it ... I don’t they feel comfortable to go ask people if they don’t have the support of the school district.
Zydowsky added, “Now that the complex is there and we have a better concept of how it can be used, I think we have a much better idea of what phase II is and why it’s needed.”
Styer noted that what is being asked of a one-time expenditure of between $125,000 and $175,000, depending on the project’s scope. About the community’s efforts in making the athletic complex a reality in the first place, he said, “”I’m just grateful they’re willing to raise the money when, really, it’s the district’s responsibility. ... The community saw the need, fundraised a substantial amount of money toward the project. I think we need to put this forward and put the lights on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.