A 443-acre forested piece of land owned by the School District of the Menomonie Area — the Bjornson Education-Recreation Center near Knapp — is home to some invasive species of plants.
Menomonie students may get the chance to get involved with those species in the future.
The Menomonie school board Monday heard a report on invasive species at the education site. A fair amount of common buckthorn was found, said Menomonie School District Director of Instruction Brian Seguin.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources classifies buckthorn as a restricted species, an invasive that is already established in the state and “that (causes) or have the potential to cause significant environmental or economic harm or harm to human health.”
Buckthorn tends to invade oak forests, prairies, old fields and roadsides, and will choke out other seedlings by creating dense shade and chemical compounds that deter other vegetation, according to the DNR.
The Lower Chippewa Invasive Partnership, a local group that identifies, targets and plans to eliminate invasive species, recommended a contractor examine the Bjornson site, Seguin said.
The contractor recommended the district make a long-term plan and do further investigation with the LCIP, Seguin said.
While thousands of local students visit the site each year, student groups have also helped the district manage invasive species in the past, Seguin said, and the district is considering a two-pronged approach: Controlling the invasive species, and incorporating the efforts into student education.
In the past, Dunn County students have used the site to study soil properties, learn about invasive species and help to remove those species, including invasive garlic mustard.
The board also discussed the possibility of adding bathrooms at the site, but did not make any motions or vote on the matter.
A goal, approved earlier by the board, dictated improvements should begin no later than the 2019-2020 school year, according to the board agenda.
In other school district news:
- The board gave district administrator Joe Zydowsky approval to begin looking for an additional staff member for the 2018-2019 school year, though they will officially vote to approve the extra position in January. The proposed teacher would provide English language learner and intervention services, Zydowsky said.
- The board accepted the retirement of Mary Snyder, a Middle School Special Education Teacher. Snyder is set to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
