School closure extension not a surprise for superintendents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck wasn’t surprised when Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

“I think our teachers and staff, and probably our families too, have been preparing for this possibility,” Hardebeck said Thursday afternoon.

Hardebeck said she won’t second-guess the decision, either.

“A lot of the anxiety was in not knowing,” she said. “Now that we know, we can move forward and plan.”

Hardebeck said they are prepared to continue to deliver all instructions and teachings remotely and online.

“It’s new, it’s different,” she said. We’re learning a lot as we go through this process.”

Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky shared a similar reaction.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t much of a surprise,” Zydowsky said. “We’ve been planning for this scenario. We have a lot of great things going on with remote learning.”