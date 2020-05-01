School closures create difficult circumstances for graduating high school seniors

It's been six weeks since students stepped foot at Menomonie High School.
That number will only increase with school's closed through the end of the academic year.
For seniors, that means a lot of missed activities, events and memories that would normally occur in the final few months of high school. While Emma Levendowski has tried to remain optimistic, experiencing a lot of negativity from some people with others saying everyone should feel sorry for them, makes it difficult.
"I think the hardest part about the situation as seniors isn’t missing the moments and opportunities, it’s how we’re supposed to find the positivity to replace them," Levendowski said.
With Gov. Tony Evers extension of the safer at home order that closes schools through June, an in-person graduation ceremony won't occur on schedule. District Administrator Joe Zydowsky told the school board Monday the high school staff is still determining whether they will be holding a virtual celebration or waiting until the summer when they might be able to hold a gathering.
On Thursday seniors stopped by the high school to pick up their cap and gowns. Trent Weber said missing out on graduation is probably the biggest event or moment he doesn't want to have to miss. Although the ceremony won't be as planned, Weber said, it doesn't take away from the fact that they will be high school graduates.
"We can still graduate even if it’s not in a traditional sense," he said.
Lauren Flashenriem said having a graduation ceremony is the culmination of their time in school and it's the final chance for the whole class to be together.
"I don’t know if we’re all going to come together and have that final crossing the stage together as a group of individuals from Menomonie High School," Flashenriem said. "That’s really sad because we’ve been with the same group of people for however many years now."
Moving to virtual learning with only a few months of high school left has also featured some challenges. That style of instruction started off unorganized, Levendowski said. The teachers have showed how much they care about the students by being supportive during this time, Flaschenriem said, although it's still difficult to learn while attending class from home.
"It’s really hard to focus academically," Flaschenriem said of remote learning. "I would (be focused) if I was in school with my teachers and classmates in that learning setting."
There have been a few positives during a time of difficulty. Weber said he's really valued the extra time with family, while Levendowski said she's been spending her free time on preparing for the next step in her life, getting ready for college. She also noted the pandemic has come during a time when seniors are maturing into adults. Wondering how the pandemic might effect them and their family only speeds up the maturation process, she said.
"I know a lot of students that are maturing a little bit more," Levendowski said. "They are realizing that their parents are their guidance. They’re not just the people that can tell them where they can and cannot go on the weekends anymore, they’re a really big part of their lives."
Friends have still be able to connect through social media, texting and during class video calls, but Weber said, when face-to-face interaction disappears he realized it has been taken for granted. He said it's easy to look back and wonder if he should have attended more events or activities this year. When students left for spring break in mid-March, most had no idea they wouldn't return, leading to an abrupt end to what they knew as high school.
"Everybody talks about you have your last week of school, last day of school, last sports practice, all the lasts that we’re missing," Weber said. "It’s just like pulling a band aid off and not having any closure to it."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!