School closures create difficult circumstances for graduating high school seniors

"We can still graduate even if it’s not in a traditional sense," he said.

Lauren Flashenriem said having a graduation ceremony is the culmination of their time in school and it's the final chance for the whole class to be together.

"I don’t know if we’re all going to come together and have that final crossing the stage together as a group of individuals from Menomonie High School," Flashenriem said. "That’s really sad because we’ve been with the same group of people for however many years now."

Moving to virtual learning with only a few months of high school left has also featured some challenges. That style of instruction started off unorganized, Levendowski said. The teachers have showed how much they care about the students by being supportive during this time, Flaschenriem said, although it's still difficult to learn while attending class from home.

"It’s really hard to focus academically," Flaschenriem said of remote learning. "I would (be focused) if I was in school with my teachers and classmates in that learning setting."