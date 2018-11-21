Each year the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction produces School and District Accountability Report Cards for every publicly funded school district in the state of Wisconsin. The School District of the Menomonie Area earned an “Exceeds Expectations” rating for the 2018 version of School Accountability Report Card.
Accountability Report Card ratings are broken into five categories ranging from “Failing to Meet Expectations” to “Significantly Exceeding Expectations”.
In addition to earning an “Exceeds Expectation” rating as a district overall, all seven schools within the SDMA either Meets, Exceeds or Significantly Exceeds Expectations.
Meets Expectations:
- Menomonie High School, Downsville Elementary, Knapp Elementary and Oaklawn Elementary
Exceeds Exceptions:
- Menomonie Middle School and Wakanda Elementary School
Significantly Exceeds Expectations:
- River Heights Elementary
The Accountability Report Cards include data from multiple indicators over several years across four separate priority areas focused on:
- Student academic achievement levels in literacy and math,
- Academic growth from year-to-year,
- The ability of schools and districts to close academic achievement gaps, and
- Performance on indicators related to predicted postsecondary success.
In addition to these academic measures, the Accountability Report Cards also include measures related to student attendance and graduation rates.
As a district, the SDMA has a lot to be proud of with this year’s reports. The SDMA is ahead of the state in each of the four priority areas, with the greatest local gains being made in the areas of academic growth and closing achievement gaps for students with disabilities, English language learners and students of low socioeconomic status. The teachers, students, and staff in the SDMA continue to do a great job.
While the accountability report cards present a fairly balanced measure of student success, they do not take into account other important indicators such as the number of students participating in advanced placement courses, state skills certifications and youth apprenticeships; student discipline data; and measures of participation in student organizations, the arts or other school-sponsored activities.
Future accountability report cards will begin factoring in some of these very important items, but it is important to acknowledge that the information contained within the current State Accountability Report Cards represents only a portion of our district’s overall commitment to providing a well-rounded educational experience for the whole child.
The mission of the SDMA is to prepare ALL students to become lifelong learners, caring individuals and responsible citizens.
For more information related to the WI District School Accountability Report Cards for the SDMA, check out the report card information on the school district website and watch the video presentation by Brian Seguin, the SDMA Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.
SDMA Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Brian Seguin contributed to this column.
