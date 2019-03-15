After nearly nine years as principal at Menomonie High School, Mr. David Muñoz has notified the school district that he will be leaving at the end of the school year to become the district administrator in Mosinee, Wisconsin. On behalf of everyone in the SDMA, we wish Mr. Muñoz well and thank him for all of his great work and service in Menomonie.
Upon receiving notice of Mr. Muñoz’s upcoming departure, a comprehensive search for the next principal at Menomonie High School was immediately initiated. In an effort to find a terrific candidate that will be a great fit for both the school district and the community of the Menomonie Area, it is anticipated that this search will be conducted under the following format:
March 13: Vacancy posted on multiple statewide networks
March 13-15: Staff at MHS provide input to help develop a Candidate Profile
March 15: Meeting with MHS staff to discuss the Candidate Profile
March 18-22: Student/parent/community input provided through a digital survey
March 29: Candidates selected and notified of the interview schedule
April 2: First round of interviews with staff/admin hiring committee
April 4: Final interviews with admin team and community/staff meet and greet
April 4-8: Negotiate contract with preferred candidate
April 8: Contract for preferred candidate recommended to the Board
All SDMA stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this important search process, and if anyone knows of any good principal candidates, please encourage them to apply. The SDMA is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates with diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
Questions regarding the principal search in the School District of the Menomonie Area may be directed to SDMA District Administrator Dr. Joe Zydowsky at (715) 232-1642 or joe_zydowsky@msd.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.