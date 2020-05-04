School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin names Menomonie's Kloser Director of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Menomonie school district's Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Michelle Kloser, has been named the Director of the Year by the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin.

Kloser has been with the school district for seven years and a school nutrition director for 20.

"To be able to impact the kid’s education through nutrition and know that by offering foods that are healthy, the impact that has on the kids and their learning is so important," she said.

Kloser has continued to promote a Farm to School program during her time leading school nutrition services. She began working on a program while in the West Salem district before coming to Menomonie. The district already had a solid Farm to School program when she arrived and Kloser has looked to continue to build it. Food services gets beef and lettuce from local farms, along with purchasing other items from farmer's markets or other local distributors.