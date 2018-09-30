Nelson — The word “thrive” has many connotations these days, but to all it is seen as a positive, uplifting, life-affirming intention. Gary Christopherson, aka GChris, is on this positive mission. In his own words, to him it means creating and sustaining large, positive change and achieving a thriving future for all forever. Creating Thrive! sculptures, including mobiles and stabiles, under the signature GChris. His primary artistic influence is Alexander Calder.
GChris sculptures are to be interacted with and “gently touched”. Sizes range from one to 12 feet or larger. Some make sounds when moved by wind or people; some remain silent. Some move physically; some move conceptually. All generate shadows or a second image.
The sculptures utilize natural materials — copper and wood. Woods are primarily American hardwoods, mostly black walnut, with contrasts provided by exotic African and South American woods. Copper is used in many forms in which the organic process copper is known for oxidizes over time, going from bright light copper tones to the verdigris patina.
The interaction of human hands and the oil they impart also contributes finger prints that oxidize in other ways. And in the process of sculpting, Gary sometimes heats the metal causing dramatic coloration. His recent work is a fine example of this process. Xtinct, a two by three foot copper oval mobile is layered with three smaller circles. The sculpture is a three dimensional eponym of a science fiction novel by Christopherson.
From novels to novel art
Gary grew up on a farm near Nelson, but spent much of his career in the nation’s capital where he worked on national and local policy issues and on health and human service systems, models and reform. He worked in the White House during the Clinton administration.
Between stints working for the Department of Defense, he wrote a series of science fiction novels including black box . He has continued his creative efforts with children’s and adult books about building a thriving future including Thrive! — Building a Thriving Future. He maintained a home studio in University Park, Md. and for a year operated a gallery in Georgetown.
In 2012, Chrisotpherson moved back to his hometown of Nelson where he purchased a dramatic bluffside property above the village. From that perch, his 1885 farmhouse and studio sport views of the greater Mississippi River as it winds it way to the Gulf. From his original 29 acres, he carved out 25 acres that he donated to the village of Nelson and named Thrive! Park.
Gary will open his home studio to the public during the Fresh Art Tour, Oct. 5-7 at E298 Cleveland St, Nelson. His work can also be seen online at GChris.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.