On Oct. 9, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced that the School District of the Menomonie Area was awarded $196,168 for improving safety measures and supporting mental health in the school district — the full allocation allowed under the grant application guidelines.
The school safety grant funds will allow the school district to:
- Provide adolescent mental health training for district staff
- Provide additional trauma sensitive schools training for district staff
- Provide emotional wellness therapy for students
- Revise the district’s crisis plan
- Purchase additional security supplies for school buildings
- Purchase technology tools for emergency communications
- Purchase additional bus cameras and Internet monitoring services
- Improve the secure entrance at Oaklawn Elementary School
- Improve the video surveillance system at Wakanda Elementary School
The district acknowledges the assistance of the Menomonie Police Department, Police Chief Eric Atkinson, and CESA 10 with the grant application.
