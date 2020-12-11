SDMA weekly COVID-19 update; MHS to reopen Dec. 14

The COVID-19 data for Dunn County has continued to improve, and the number of active student and staff COVID-19 cases has continued to stabilize at a more manageable level. After considering a ton of information and communications from many SDMA students, parents, staff members, and the health department, it has been decided that MHS will be returning the In-Person Learning Model on Monday, December 14. Hopefully, the staffing shortages in the SDMA which caused the high school to move to virtual instruction in November will not be a problem moving forward, but as we have all seen with this pandemic, the future is very difficult to predict. District administration will continue to monitor the data closely and respond as needed.

SDMA COVID-19 Data Update

The data listed on the Dunn County Dashboard was updated today, and you can see there is now a cumulative total of 3,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County (up from 2,863 last week). According to the Dunn County Facebook page, there are currently 455 active cases in Dunn County and 16 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down from 580 and 18 last week). The seven-day moving average for new cases in Dunn County is now at 33 cases per day, or 72 cases/100,000 people (down from 55 cases per day or 121 cases/100,000 people last week).