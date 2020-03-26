Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dunn County

Dunn County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Dunn County Health Department was informed Thursday of another confirmed case of the virus by a health system partner, the health department said in a news release.
"We are working quickly to get all of the facts about this case, including any close contacts and a possible rout of exposure," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.
The individual is isolated at a hospital in the region.
Last Thursday, March 19, Dunn County had its first positive test. Gallagher said that individual had experienced mild symptoms and had traveled both internationally and within the United States to areas that have community spread.
The county health department reminds individuals to following steps to prevent the spread of the virus by staying at home, practicing good hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and practice social distancing.
If you are having symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — first call your doctor.
Gallagher will be having a weekly video recap of all the latest COVID-19 updates on the Dunn County Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountywi) on Friday at 3 p.m.
For the latest informational updates visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19), the Center for Disease Control (CDC.gov/coronavirus//2019-ncov), Dunn County's website (co.dunn.wi.us) and Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home Order frequently asked questions page (https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/Safer%20at%20Home%20FAQ%203.24.20.pdf).
