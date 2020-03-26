Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dunn County

Dunn County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Dunn County Health Department was informed Thursday of another confirmed case of the virus by a health system partner, the health department said in a news release.

"We are working quickly to get all of the facts about this case, including any close contacts and a possible rout of exposure," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The individual is isolated at a hospital in the region.

Last Thursday, March 19, Dunn County had its first positive test. Gallagher said that individual had experienced mild symptoms and had traveled both internationally and within the United States to areas that have community spread.

The county health department reminds individuals to following steps to prevent the spread of the virus by staying at home, practicing good hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and practice social distancing.

If you are having symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — first call your doctor.