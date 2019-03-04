A registered sex offender will be released to a Wheeler residence before Saturday, March 9, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott M. Ellis, 41, was convicted in 2010 of three counts of third-degree sexual assault and in 1996 of two counts of sex with a child 16 or older and two counts of disorderly conduct. All Ellis’ convictions are in Marathon County, according to court records.
On March 29, 2018, a Marathon County court approved Ellis’ release to a residence at N11311 570th St., Wheeler, under Wisconsin’s Chapter 980 Program.
The Chapter 980 program lets the state commit and treat a sexually violent person after the offender serves a sentence.
Ellis will be on intense supervision and be subject to GPS monitoring, according to the sheriff’s office. He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.
People may not threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders, the sheriff’s office warned: “Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community.”
Ellis formerly resided at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and a Wausau address, according to court records.
Ellis’ Wheeler residence is the same home where another registered sex offender, Jamie L. Stephenson, 34, was ordered to be released in December.
A public hearing on Ellis’ and Stephenson’s releases was slated for 6 p.m. Monday at the Otter Creek Town Hall, E5905 County Rd. S, Wheeler.
The announcement of Stephenson’s release roused criticism from the town of Otter Creek.
Stephenson has been convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Pierce County; sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Minnesota; and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl at a home in Boyceville while he was 22, according to court records.
Otter Creek town chairman Mark Warner filed a statement in December, criticizing the placement process and saying the residence was in poor, maybe uninhabitable, condition.
Three children also live in a house 750 feet from the property, Warner said. The two properties are separated by a 33-foot-wide access driveway.
Sexually violent people must live at least 1,500 feet from schools, child care facilities, parks, youth centers or churches, according to Wisconsin state statute. If the person is a serious child sex offender, the same rule applies to residences with children.
The Dunn County Board voted to form a Temporary 980 Committee in June 2018 after Wisconsin Act 184 was passed. The law dictates that sexually violent people must be placed in their home county after release, and a local committee must be formed to find a suitable property.
The town of Otter Creek is asking to be included in court hearings involving in Stephenson’s placement at the residence.
Stephenson’s attorney and the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office are also involved in the case. A motion hearing is set for April 26 in Dunn County court.
