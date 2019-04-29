A portion of the Red Cedar State Trail was closed after spring rains and thawing snow caused several washouts on the trail.
The closed section is near mile 12 of the trail, just north of Highway Y, said trail manager Calvin Kunkle of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“This was a pretty bad one. We usually get small washouts, but this is fairly significant,” Kunkle said. “We haven’t had one of these for a few years, at least.”
The DNR is contributing the damage to two to three inches of rain the area received last week, Kunkle said.
After repairs, Kunkle expects the trail section to be re-opened this week.
“We’ll repair any landslides, remove the material, clean out culverts. The bigger ones we’ll contract out to have them cleaned up, so access is kind of an issue with the trail being a little muddy,” Kunkle said. "We have to wait until things firm up out there, so we can get equipment on the trail.”
The trail also was damaged at the Dunnville State Wildlife Area south of Menomonie.
Dunnville Road, which crosses and follows the trail for 1½ miles, flooded last week, washing out the trail crossings, Kunkle said. Those sections of the trail have not been closed, but people should expect them to be impassable with a bicycle, according to the DNR.
However, the Dunnville Road flood happens on a regular basis, Kunkle said, and due to the Chippewa River’s height last week, trail flooding in that area was likely.
The Red Cedar State Trail is 14½ miles long and connects Menomonie, Irvington and Downsville.
For updates on trail conditions, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/redcedar.
