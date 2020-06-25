Sen. Patty Schachtner announces bid for re-election to Wisconsin's 10th Senate district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERSET — Sen. Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) has officially launched her re-election campaign to with the intent to continue serving Wisconsin’s 10th Senate district.

Schachtner has represented northwestern Wisconsin in the state Senate since 2018. She has also served as St. Croix County’s Chief Medical Examiner for about 10 years. She has experience working as a healthcare provider, running a small business and managing a chamber of commerce.

The 10th Senate district covers Menomonie and west to the Wisconsin-Minnesota border and north into Burnett County. Schachtner is the lone Democrat to announce a run for the 10th district. Republicans Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) and Cherie Link (R-Somerset) have previously announced their campaigns. Stafsholt currently serves the 29th district in the state Assembly.

“I think it’s clear that during these times of uncertainty, people are looking for steady leadership that will protect their healthcare access, fight for rural communities and support our state through this public health emergency,” Schachtner said in a press release. “I have a proven record of service and the experience to continue to represent our district well.”