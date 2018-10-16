Wisconsin Family Council (WFC) has announced that retiring State Senator Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) is the recipient of its 2018 William Wilberforce Freedom Award.
William Wilberforce was an 18th century British statesman, serving in Parliament from 1780, when he was just 21 years old, to 1825. For 44 years, Wilberforce tirelessly worked to abolish the slave trade and free the slaves in the British Empire. The lucrative slave trade was abolished in 1807, but the slaves weren’t set free until 1833, with Wilberforce learning of the bill’s passage just three days before he died.
WFC President Julaine Appling said, “In both the Assembly and the Senate, he has consistently stood for and promoted marriage, family, life and religious freedom. Most recently he championed a package of pro-life bills that required wisdom, dogged persistence and courage; throughout a protracted effort, Senator Moulton exhibited each of these and more. While ultimately the bills failed to pass, Senator Moulton showed Wilberforce-like character and leadership when many chose to do otherwise. ... Senator Moulton has acted with civility and genuine goodness, even when delivering messages that are not necessarily popular.”
