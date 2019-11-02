Senior Master Sergeant Cheryl Tomsovic will be the speaker at the Menomonie Middle School’s annual Veterans Day program.
The Annual Menomonie Middle School Veterans Program, in the Menomonie Middle School Gymnasium, is scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:45-11:00. Our guest speaker is Senior Master Sergeant Cheryl Tomsovic.
SMSgt. Tomsovic is the Logistics Readiness Division Chief assigned to the Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas, as a full time Active Guard Reservist.
The program will take place in the middle school gymnasium from 9:45-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Veterans Day readings, music from the Menomonie Music Department, and flag presentations by the Menomonie Honor Guard will also occur.
You have free articles remaining.
SMSgt Tomsovic enlisted in the Air National Guard in February 1999 and became a member of the 128th Air Control Squadron (ACS). She was accepted into the Materiel Control section as traditional guardsman. In 2009 she was selected as the full-time AGR Materiel Controller in the unit.
Throughout her career, SMSgt Tomsovic worked in close proximity with the Volk Field CRTC Material Management section, establishing a unified working relationship between the two units. Due to that communication and recognition, she was selected for a fulltime position with Combat Readiness Training Center in the Material Management section in January 2011.
In 2013, SMSgt Tomsovic had the honor of being selected as the First Sergeant for Volk Field CRTC. As the First Sergeant, she represented all enlisted members in the CRTC and was the installation liaison between the Commander and the enlisted force on all issues personal and professional. In 2016, SMSgt Tomsovic returned back to her Material Management roots and continues to function as the Logistics Readiness Division Chief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.