Several UW–Stout transfer students remain on campus during COVID-19 outbreak

Since classes have moved online for the Spring 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin–Stout, many students have moved off campus. Though some, including a few transfer students, remain in their dorms.

According to Chancellor Katherine P. Frank, UW–Stout worked with students that needed to continue living on campus for a variety of reasons. As said by Kathleen Baker, the Director of University Housing, these students must follow CDC guidelines and do not have roommates living with them.

Two English as a Second Language (ESLI) students, Kana Saito, a student from Japan, and Xochitl OritzBarron, a student from Mexico, are some of the students that remained on campus. Saito and OritzBarron are currently living in Red Cedar Hall. According to them, a mix of international and American students have stayed in the dorms, but it is very quiet.

They said that most international students have gone back to their country or are currently living with families in America. Saito used to eat meals with friends before everyone left campus, but now she can’t. According to her, this change has been strange.